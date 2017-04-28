Samsung Galaxy S8+ with 6GB RAM to be available in other countries as well

Samsung's flagship smartphone the Galaxy S8 and S8+ have been well received by the fans as well as the consumers. The smartphone has already managed to break records in South Korea with pre-orders and registration reaching a new milestone even crossing that of Galaxy S7 by 5.5 times more.

And why not, the new smartphones do offer top-of-the-line and unique features as well as specs that one could wish for in a smartphone. While all this has been going on, Samsung also launched an additional variant of the Galaxy S8+ with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage in South Korea and mainland China.

SEE ALSO: Samsung Galaxy S8 with clear glass back looks stunning: Watch the video tutorial

On the other hand, Samsung is selling locked units of this handset. So getting the device would be a cumbersome task.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Factors for Global Release While many fans have been wishing for Samsung to launch the 6GB variant in other markets, going by the recent reports it was unclear whether the company would release the same variant to other markets globally or not. The only thing Samsung said was that the availability of the 6GB variant depended on how well the smartphone performed in China and South Korea. Basically, it all depended on the demand and number of sales of the device. So it was and has been kind of a sketchy situation. Good News! Against such backdrop, Samsung held an event in Hong Kong today to announce the launch of Samsung Pay. However, there was a surprise announcement from the company. Samsung confirmed that the Galaxy S8+ with 6GB RAM will also be released soon in Hong Kong as well. Moreover, the company stated that the smartphones sold in Hong Kong will not be locked to carriers. SEE ALSO: Samsung to launch a new flagship smartphone in the second half of 2017 Thus, this is really a good news for people who want the 6GB variant of the Galaxy S8+. Consumers can easily buy a 6GB Galaxy S8+ in Hong Kong and use it elsewhere. Release Date Samsung Galaxy S8+ will be released in Hong Kong on May 25. The price should be revealed in the days to come.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Source