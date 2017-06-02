Samsung Galaxy S8+ with 6GB RAM to be available for pre-order in India today

Here is a great news for all the Samsung fans in India. You can pre-order the much-hyped Samsung smartphone, Galaxy S8+ with 6GB RAM from today.

Just yesterday, the company have launched a new storage variant of Samsung Galaxy S8+ in India. It comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage for Rs. 74,990. Pre-order of this newly released handset has already started on Flipkart as well as Samsung Shop. This new variant comes with a bezel-less dual-edge Infinity Display and will be made available in Midnight Black color.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 tipped to feature Infinity display and Android 7.1.1 Nougat

The new variant also features Samsung Pay, which is a highly secure mobile payment service and also its own assistant called as Bixby. It sports a 6.2-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The handset is powered by 1.9GHz octa-core Samsung Exynos 8895 processor and supports an expandable storage of up to 256GB via microSD card. On optics part, the phone comes with a 12MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie shooter. The device runs on Android 7.0 Nougat and houses a 3,500 mAh battery.

Also Read: Samsung Gear Fit2 gets latest software update; allows you to sweat smarter

As a connectivity option, the device includes 4G LTE (Cat. 16), Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4GHz, 5GHz), Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, NFC, and GPS. An accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, gyroscope, heart rate sensor, magnetometer, and proximity sensor are the different sensors integrated into the device.

It should also be noted that the pre-ordered customers will get a free wireless charger along with this handset. Hurry up and grab this most-anticipated smartphone before its goes out-of-stock.