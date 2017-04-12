Samsung Galaxy S8 without Bixby Voice will launch on April 21

Recently, we came across a news saying that Bixby will feature some more functionalities and add multiple language support to them. Though its a great news for the users who were waiting for this update from the company, now it made another announcement stating that Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ without Bixby assistant in it will be launched on 21st of this month.

Bixby being the most important part of their flagship phones, now one have to miss this voice assistant on their phones. That is, the digital assistant will lack voice controls in the phones which are said to be launched this April. Samsung has clearly mentioned that the upcoming Galaxy smartphones will just have Bixby features like Vision, Home, and Reminder in them.

But, Bixby Voice will appear in the device which is said to be made available in the US this spring. Bixby was launched last month with few features like image recognition and location awareness. It made use of voice commands, unlike other competitors in the market. One can access it directly with the help of a single button dedicated for this purpose.

It even integrated a camera function within it which allows the users to recognize prominent buildings, tourist destinations, and other famous places easily. One just has to click a picture and this AI backed assistant will find all relevant information about the places and present it to the user.

Regarding this assistant, Samsung says, "With its intelligent interface and contextual awareness, Bixby will make your phone more helpful by assisting in completing tasks, telling you what you're looking at, learning your routine and remembering what you need to do."