Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus may not have a Snapdragon variant

Not even six months have passed since the launch of Samsung Galaxy S8/S8 Plus and rumors regarding their successors have already started pouring in.

Today, a Weibo user have claimed that the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus will be coming with an Exynos 9810 processor and CDMA network support. However, he hasn't mentioned whether there will be Snapdragon variants of the flagships or not. Usually Samsung flagships come in two versions; one powered by an Exynos chipset and another powered by a Snapdragon chipset.

If the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus come without a Snapdragon variant next year, then it means they both have reached an agreement in relation to CDMA patents issue. It could also mean that the Korean electronics giant would be able to sell its chipsets to third party OEMs.

A few months back, Taiwan's fair Trade Commission accused Qualcomm of abusing the "Standard Essential Patent" by not allowing Samsung to sell its chipsets and modems to other smartphone companies. However, despite the licensing issue between them, Samsung made the Snapdragon 835 processor for Qualcomm.

Interestingly, Qualcomm is moving to TSMC for the production of the Snapdragon 845. On the other hand, if the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus have a Snapdragon variant, they will make use of the Snapdragon 845 SoC.

Other than that, the Weibo user has also revealed another piece of information. According to him, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 would come equipped with a Snapdragon 836 processor under the hood. The new chipset will be slightly better than the Snapdragon 835 in terms of performance.