Samsung Galaxy S9 to be codenamed Star, says report

The Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus have been released only recently. Within a few weeks of the release of the current generation flagship models, the gossip mongers have started reveals details about the next generation Galaxy S device.

Going by a recent report from Korea, Samsung seems to have chosen the codename Star for the Galaxy S9 that might be launched in 2018. It is said that the bigger variant of the next generation Galaxy S flagship is codenamed Star 2. The report claims that the development of the alleged Galaxy S9 has debuted three to four months earlier than the schedule.

For now, there is no information on what could be the specifications and features of the Galaxy S9. Not to mention that it is too early for the speculations to arise. The report says no reason for Samsung to choose the codename Star for the next year's flagship smartphone.

Samsung might be focused on showing all its technical prowess with the launch of the Galaxy S9. Eventually, it could have chosen the codename Star to point out that the S9 would be a shining example of Samsung's capabilities.

We have almost a year for the eventual release of the Galaxy S9. Until then, we will definitely get hundreds of such reports regarding the smartphone. However, it is too early for us to consider these rumors and we need to take these with a grain of salt for now. Needless to say, the Galaxy Note 8 is all set to be unveiled in the next few months and will be a prowess that will rectify the chaos caused by the Galaxy Note 7 battery explosions.

