Samsung Galaxy S9 may come equipped with Snapdragon 845 chipset

It has been only a month since the launch of Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, and a new rumor about the Galaxy S9 has come up. As per a new report, Samsung and Qualcomm have already started working on the chipset that will power the future Galaxy S9. The S8 and S8 Plus are powered by the Snapdragon 835 SoC.

While in India, Samsung has used the Exynos 8895 chipset instead of it. As of now, it is the fastest Android chipset available, so the Galaxy S9 is most likely to come equipped with the Snapdragon 845. Samsung and its main rival TSMC are both expected to manufacture the Snapdragon 845. Interestingly, both of the companies have examined the 7nm node and have taped batches.

So it is likely that the next high-end chipset by Qualcomm would be a 7nm endeavor.

If you remember, the LSI division of Samsung even dropped us a hint some time back that it expects mass production of 7nm chipper to start in "early 2018,"

However, one thing that is not clear is why Samsung and Qualcomm would start working on the SD 845 so early.

The recently launched Galaxy S8 and S8+ are the first smartphones to have the Bluetooth 5 connectivity standard, facial recognition feature, and the Bixby digital assistant.

Running on Android 7.0 Nougat, these Samsung flagship smartphones feature a 12MP Dual Pixel rear snapper with LED flash and an 8MP selfie camera with 80-degree wide-angle lens.

In terms of storage, they have 64GB of inbuilt storage and 4GB of RAM. There is a 3000mAh battery in the S8 while the bigger S8+ has a 3500mAh battery to keep the lights on.

