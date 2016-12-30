Samsung Galaxy A Series (2017) Prices Leaked Before Official Launch

Samsung is gearing up for a launch event on January 4, 2017 where the Korean tech giant will launch the new Galaxy A series handsets. The devices in the series- Galaxy A7, Galaxy A5 and the Galaxy A3 are expected to offer water-resistant design and will boast an all metal-glass construction.

We at GIZBOT informed you yesterday about the expected specifications of the smartphone, and if some reports are to be believed, these might be the official pricing of the upcoming Galaxy A series smartphones.

SEE ALSO: The New Samsung Galaxy A Series (2017) is Coming in January 2017



Some images have surfaced online (soyacincau) that hints the possible price details of the smartphones. As per the images, the Galaxy A5 (2017) will be priced around Rs. 26,000 and Galaxy A7 (2017) might cost around Rs. 29,000. The pricing of Galaxy A3 (2017) have not yet leaked.

The site further reports that the handsets are now up for pre-order and Samsung is also giving away a Level U PRO wireless headset to sweeten up the deal. The handsets are up for Pre-orders from Friday, 6th January until 15th January 2017 in Malaysia.

SEE ALSO: Twitter Might Soon Allow You to Edit Tweets



As noted, Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) could feature a 5.2-inch Super AMOLED display offering full HD resolution. The device will be powered by an Exynos 7880 octa-core processor clocked at 1.8GHz and will be coupled with Mali-T860 MP4 GPU and 3GB of RAM. Furthermore, the smartphone will come with 32GB of onboard storage and will flaunt water-resistant design.

The Galaxy A7 (2017) might sport a bigger 5.7-inch 1080p Super AMOLED screen. It is expected to run on an octa-core Exynos 7880 processor coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB inbuilt storage, which is expandable via a microSD card. The new Galaxy A3 is expected to sport a 4.7-inch Super AMOLED (720x1280 pixel) display. The smartphone is expected to be powered up by a 1.5GHz octa-core Exynos 7870 processor coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of expandable storage.

SEE ALSO: Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus Rumored to Feature S Pen, Does it Mark the End of Road to Galaxy Note Series?

Image Source: lowyat.net