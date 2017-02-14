Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 along with S Pen leaked in a new image

Samsung won’t be launching the Galaxy S8 at the MWC 2017. Instead, the company has sent out media invites for a tablet launch. Rumors have it all. Yes, speculations say that Samsung will announce the successor to Galaxy Tab S2, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 at the mega event.

It was earlier rumored that the upcoming Tab S3 will have support for S Pen. But, leaked images doesn’t reveal any cradle for the S Pen placement. So, we thought that the S Pen wouldn't be featured in the phone.

However, a new leak popped out today revealed the product image of the phone and that revealed the support for S Pen. However, the cradle is still absent on the phone. However, the same rumor confirmed that the S Pen would be an additional accessory with no extra cost.

Other rumors claim that the phone will have support for Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 SoC aided with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. A 12MP rear camera along with a 5MP front-facing camera are said to be seen on the phone. The tablet will feature a massive 9.7-inch display.

