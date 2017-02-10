Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 now pays a visit to FCC

Samsung, in their official media invite for the MWC 2017 event revealed that they are going to announce a tablet and rumors say that it will be the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3. Ahead of its official launch, the device is now certified by FCC.

The Galaxy Tab S3 carries a model number SM-T820 and will feature a 9.6-inch Full HD screen with an aspect ratio of 4:3, which was confirmed as well. Also, the Tab S3 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM. The camera module in the Tab S3 is located in the rear middle, and a LED flashlight can be seen below the module.

Samsung will announce the product at the MWC 2017, and it is widely garnered that the South Korean smartphone giant won't be announcing the Galaxy S8 at the event. So, all eyes will be on the Samsung's sole product, the Galaxy Tab S3 till the event concludes.

