Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 with advanced S Pen and 6000mAh battery launched for Rs. 47,990

Samsung has just launched the Galaxy Tab S3 in India for Rs. 47,990. The high-end Android tablet comes in Black and Silver colors, and will be available for purchase across retail stores starting from today. Under a special launch offer till July 31, Galaxy Tab S3 will be offered with one time screen replacement at INR 990 within a period of 12 months from purchase and Reliance Jio's double data offer of 28+28GB a month at INR 309, valid till December 31.

At Samsung, we listen to our consumers and bring in meaningful innovations that help make their lives better. The powerful new Galaxy Tab S3 is built with premium technology that offers a productive and versatile experience to consumers, designed for users at home, work or on the go. With this premium tablet, Samsung will further consolidate its leadership in the market," said Mr. Vishal Kaul, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Design, display and measurements The Galaxy Tab S3 flaunts a glass front and back panels with an aluminum metal mid-frame. This is what makes the device look really high-end. It has a 9.7-inch QXGA Super AMOLED display with DINE chip and the resolution of 2048×1536 pixels. The tablet measures at 237.3×169×6mm and weighs 434 grams on the Wi-Fi only version, and 434 grams for the LTE variant. Under the hood The Galaxy Tab S3 is powered by a Quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor (2 cores at 2.15GHz and 2 cores at 1.6GHz) bundled with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage space. The storage can be further expanded up to 256GB via a microSDXC card. To keep the lights on, the device packs a large 6,000mAh battery with fast charging support and a USB Type-C connector. Software and optics Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 runs on Android 7.0 Nougat OS right out of the box. On the optics front, the tablet features a 13MP primary shooter with autofocus and flash on the back as well as a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. Connectivity options and more The tablet will be available in Wi-Fi only and LTE models, with integrated connectivity options like 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac with 2×2 MIMO, Bluetooth v4.2, and GPS. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, fingerprint sensor, gyroscope, geometric sensor, and RGB sensor. The Tab S3 also comes with the next-generation S Pen in the box that promises great features and paper-like writing experience thanks to a new rubber tip, and new tilt detection that widens strokes when you tilt the pen as you write or draw. Other features of the S Pen include S Screen-off Memos, Samsung Notes and Air Command. Samsung Notes consolidates the functions of four Samsung notetaking applications in one simple app and Air Command provides convenient access to a wide array of tools such as Translate, Magnify, Glance and Smart Select, which also lets users to create, save and share their own animated GIFs. Users can also utilize S Pen's handy PDF Annotation function to get work done on-the-go.