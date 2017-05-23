Samsung Galaxy Wide 2 (Samsung Galaxy J7 2017) launched in select market

Samsung has just unveiled a new smartphone in Korea today. The smartphone is dubbed as Samsung Galaxy Wide 2 and comes with the model number of SM-J727S.

However, according to a report, this smartphone is the upcoming Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) which many of us might be familiar with as there had been several leaks and rumors surrounding the device. Besides, many tech enthusiasts say that the Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) could be the name given to the smartphone outside Samsung's home country.

SEE ALSO: Samsung's Stretchable Display will be shown today at SID 2017

The smartphone has not yet been listed on the company's website but Samsung along with SK Telecom has provided some details about the device.

Let's have a look at them.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Display, Processor, RAM The smartphone comes with a 5.5-inch 2.5D LCD display with 720 x 1280 HD resolution. Athe smartphone is powered by an octa-core 1.6GHz CPU, but the exact processor name is still unknown. The device will feature 2GB RAM and 16GB of native storage. The storage is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card. Cameras The smartphone is equipped with a 13MP rear camera which has an aperture of f/1.9. There is a LED flash as well. At the front, there is a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies and video chats. Battery and Other Features The Galaxy Wide 2 comes with a 3300mAh battery. As for the software part, the smartphone runs on Android Nougat out-of-the-box. Connectivity options include 4G LTE with VoLTE, 3G, GPS, Bluetooth and other connectivity options as well. It measures 151.5×76.4×8.6mm and weights 170 grams. Price The Samsung Galaxy Wide 2 is priced at 297,000 Korean won which is equivalent to Rs. 17,095. However, some of the Korean carriers are retailing the smartphone at a discounted price of 100,000 Korean won which is approx Rs. 5,755. The Galaxy Wide 2 will be available in Siver and Black color variants. It should be listed on Samsung's website soon.