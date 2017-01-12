Samsung Galaxy X1 foldable smartphone launch delayed until next year?

Samsung's foldable smartphone dubbed as the Galaxy X1 has been making headlines for quite some time now. In fact, in the last two weeks itself, we saw two different reports, each indicating a different timeline for the launch albeit being very close. And now, a new report suggests that the Galaxy X1 launch could be delayed until the first half of next year.

The news comes from a Korean website which claims that "According to industry sources on January 11, Samsung Electronics foldable smartphone tentatively called 'Galaxy X' is highly likely to be released in the first half of next year."

As we reported earlier, the foldable phone was speculated to be launched in Q3-Q4 2017. But, taking into consideration the "product development" and "mass production plans" the phone is likely to be unveiled next year, the report suggests.

The report attributes Kolon Industries - a key part supplier for Samsung's foldable smartphones - for the delay since the company needs time to finish the mass production of the required parts.

However, as per the report "The prototype of the Galaxy X can be appeared this year but the device will be commercialized in earnest in the first half of next year in consideration of a relevant components mass production schedule."

What this essentially means is that we may get to see the prototype of the first foldable phone this year. But, for a final product, we may have to wait until the next year.

All said and done; these reports are to be taken with the proverbial pinch of salt since nothing has been officially confirmed yet.