Samsung Galaxy Xcover 4 with IP68 and US military rating; availability debuts in April

After a few rumors and speculations, Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Xcover 4 adding another one to its rugged phone lineup. Similar to its predecessors, this one is also a rugged one that is pretty durable.

The Galaxy Xcover 4 will be priced at €259 (approx. Rs. 18,200) and will come to the European markets in April. As of now, there is no word on the global availability of the Galaxy Xcover 4, but this phone is available only in the Black color option.

Focusing on the ruggedness of this smartphone, the Galaxy Xcover 4 features a water resistant build with IP68 rating letting it survive up to 1.5m under water for up to 30 minutes. Also, it is dust proof as it comes with the US Military Standard 810G. Eventually, the smartphone can withstand falls up to 1.2 meters.

The smartphone flaunts a 4.99-inch HD sensitive display, which works pretty well even when used with gloves, making it suitable for use under extreme conditions too. Under its hood, lies a 1.4GHz quad-core Exynos 7570 processor paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage capacity that can be expanded further up to 256GB using a micro SD card.

The imaging department comprises of a 13MP main snapper with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash. The rear camera can capture photos even in difficult conditions as the camera has high sensitivity to light and adheres to the military standard. Up front, there is a 5MP selfie camera. The connectivity aspects of the Galaxy Xcover 4 include 4G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 4.0. The device is fueled by a 2,800mAh battery that can pump a decent backup to the device.