Samsung Galaxy Xcover 4 might be unveiled at MWC 2017

Samsung follows the practice of launching a new Xcover smartphone once in two years. Going by the same, this year the company might uncover a phone in the lineup as the existing Galaxy Xcover was announced in April 2015.

We say this as a recent report shows a yet to be announced Xcover 4 smartphone that has made its appearance at Wi-Fi Alliance. This puts the device in question a step closer to its official launch. The unknown Samsung handset seems to carry the model number SM-G390F and has received the Wi-Fi certification pretty recently.

Right now, the only thing that we actually know about the alleged Samsung Galaxy Xcover 4 is the Wi-Fi alliance. Also, it is known that the smartphone will run on Android Nougat out of the box.

As the MWC 2017 is all set to happen in late February, we can expect the Samsung Galaxy Xcover 4 to be announced at the show in Barcelona. Nevertheless, we need to mention that there is no official confirmation from the South Korean manufacturer about the Galaxy Xcover and we need to wait for the company to let out more details regarding the same. Only time can reveal more about the rugged Xcover smartphone that is speculated to be launched next month.

Source