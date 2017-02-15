Samsung Galaxy Xcover 4 running Android Nougat shows up on Geekbench

Nearly a couple of years after the introduction of the Samsung Galaxy Xcover 3, the company seems to be all prepped to launch the Galaxy Xcover 4 as the smartphone shows up on Geekbench.

Recently, the Galaxy Xcover 4 had received the Wi-Fi certification, and now it pops on the Geekbench indicating that its launch is imminent.

The listing reveals that the Galaxy Xcover 4 with the model number SM-G390F will run Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. Also, it will pack a 14nm quad-core Exynos 7570 chipset along with Mali-T720 GPU. The listing also indicates that the smartphone will pack 2GB of RAM.

Other details of the smartphone are yet-to-be-revealed. However, given that Samsung’s Exynos 7570 chipset is claimed to support up to 720p display, we can expect the Xcover 4 to feature the same.

We will keep you posted as soon as something solid surfaces online regarding the phone. Until then, keep a tab on this space.

Source