Samsung has shipped most number of smartphones in Q1 2017: Report

A new research conducted by China-based research firm Risingsun has revealed the top ten smartphone manufacturers in terms of phone shipments globally in the Q1 2017. The publication anzhuo.cn has published the report. As expected, the list is dominated by Chinese companies.

Out of ten, seven companies are from China and three of them comes in the top five. That's something. However, topping the list is a South-Korean company. Yes, it is Samsung. No points for guessing though! The company has shipped around 80 million units in the first quarter of this year. Coming second is none other than Steve Jobs's Apple. The Cupertino-giant has shipped an estimated number of 51 million iPhones in Q1.

Bagging the third spot is Huawei with an estimated 35 million shipments. Oppo came in forth position and it has reportedly shipped 26 million units. Coming fifth is Oppo's sister company Vivo with approximately 19 million units.

Xiaomi has moved up to the sixth position by shipping 15 million units in Q1. Xiaomi shares its spot with LG, which has also shipped the same number of smartphones. Lenovo comes 8th with 12 millions units shipped.

ZTE takes up the 9th position with 15 million units while Gionee occupies the 10th seed with 8 million smartphones shipped so far.

As compared to Q1 2016, this year has witnessed a 5.4% increase in total smartphones shipped.

Recently a report by DigiTimes suggested that Huawei, Oppo and Vivo (which comes 3rd, 4th and 5th respectively) will ship fewer smartphones this year than expected. According to the report, the companies have lowered their targets for this year due to some restrictions in increasing shipments in International markets.