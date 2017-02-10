Samsung Hello to debut on Galaxy S8: Is a Google Now rival in the making?

Samsung Galaxy S8 is rumored to feature an AI assistant known as Bixby with support for up to 8 languages. It seems like Bixby will not be alone as the company has filed a trademark for Samsung Hello in Europe. Based on the description, it looks like Hello will also be powered by artificial intelligence.

As personal feeds such as Google Feed (known as Google Now earlier) and HTC BlinkFeed already exist in the market, Samsung is likely to introduce Hello. The trademark claims that the Samsung Hello will give personalized features and details based on the preferences of the users in various fields via voice recognition and voice command.

Basically, this software will curate content such as weather, music, games, and others based on user preferences. To be precise, it will learn what the user likes and customize a feed in order to serve them better. This sounds pretty similar to Google Feed. But, it remains unclear if Samsung Hello will be a voice-only service or involve visual complement as well.

As of now, there is no information on how Hello might work in conjunction with the rumored Bibxy assistant or if both are one and the same. Going by the features in the trademark, it appears like the features of both Hello and Bixby overlap.

Whatever it is, we might get to know more information on the digital voice assistant Bixby and feed service Hello at the Galaxy S8 launch slated to happen on March 29.

