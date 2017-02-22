Samsung India denies plans of selling refurbished Galaxy Note7 in India

The Galaxy Note7 from Samsung was one of the most talked about smartphones of 2016, initially for its merits which earned it a lot of accolades making it one of the best Android devices of 2016. All its merits were soon forgotten, after reports of exploding Galaxy Note7 were reported every now and then. More so, many aircraft carriers and regulatory bodies had started marking the device and banning it completely.

Eventually, the company pulled the plug on the Galaxy Note7.While this has been the case with the Galaxy Note 7 rumors of refurbished units are starting to make their way back into the market. Lately, many reports have been published in the web.

According to the rumors, it seems that Samsung is planning on introducing refurbished Note 7 devices with a new body kit and that it would also come with smaller and less explosive batteries. The rumors further indicated that the device would be sold in Vietnam, India and other emerging markets.

However, we still don't know the authenticity of the report but a Samsung India, representative has denied any such plans for the India market. Though this might be the clearest response from the company, it still does not deny the fact that Samsung has plans to sell them in other emerging markets.

So for users who appreciated the Note7 for its merits and would want to get their hands on its successor, this will be a good news. Interestingly, Samsung has also stated that the 'Note' will make a comeback soon and will be better and safer than before. There are several rumors and speculations around the Note8 and we will keep you posted on the latest updates as and when we get them.



