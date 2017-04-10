Samsung, Intex and Rising Star are the top three OEMs in India: CMR

According to a report by CMR, they listed Samsung, Intex and Rising Star as the top three Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in India. It even showcased the fact that Rising Star is the largest contract manufacturer in the country.

This reports stated few aspect regarding smartphone manufacturers. It says Samsung is the leading ODM for all feature mobiles and also smartphones in India. Whereas, the Rising Star which manufactures the phones for our favorite brands like Gionee, Oppo, Asus, Xiaomi, InFocus, and Microsoft stands third in the leading 3rd party manufacturer. This report clarifies the doubt we had on OEMs.

Even Intex and Vivo won the top 3 places in overall handsets and smartphones respectively. It even listed few top global ODMs manufacturing handsets for the Indian market. Samsung Electronics (Huizhou), henzhen Benavi Electronics Co Ltd (manufactures for Micromax and Zen) and Shenzhen Tecno Technology (manufactures for Itel) are on this list.

Faisal Kawoosa, Principal Analyst, Industry Intelligence Practice at CMR says, "The positive thing about 'Make in India' of attracting foreign OEMs to assemble/manufacture in India has been progressively achieved. However, at the same time, it has not resulted in the strengthening of domestic brands. There is a need to revisit the initiative that focuses on empowering domestic brands within the global trade regime."

He even added, "The entire 'Make in India' programme should have elements that not only attracts manufacturing but also gives impetus, especially for local brands towards building a thriving ecosystem within a time bound manner. Otherwise, we are seeing non-local brands, especially from China, gaining market at the cost of Indian brand share."