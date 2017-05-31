Samsung introduces range of TV Accessories for its QLED TVs

Samsung is reinforcing its commitment to providing users with the flexibility and choice to place their TVs anywhere in the room. As such, the South Korean consumer electronics giant has just announced the rollout of its QLED TV accessories, featuring unique TV stands and its own transparent 'Invisible Connection' optical cables.

"The QLED TV is a lifestyle television specifically designed with the consumer's space in mind," said Hyeon-seok Kim, President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. "We aim to raise the bar and set a new standard for the TV accessory market, allowing TVs to serve as a functional piece of décor in the home."

The sale of these accessories will start in the US, Europe, and Korea, and it will gradually be extended globally.

In any case, let's look at some of the details of the accessories that Samsung has introduced.

Samsung Gravity Stand Samsung Gravity stand features a contemporary design and shape. This stand is built from stainless steel, which offers better strength and aesthetic appeal. "The Gravity Stand is so discreet that the QLED TV looks as if it were floating when affixed," says the company. The stand is small in size and this enables users to place the TV tin any limited spaces. The Gravity Stand also supports the functionality to turn the TV screen up to 70 degrees and up to 35 degrees left or right. Samsung Studio Stand Samsung Studio Stand allows the QLED TV to be displayed as a masterpiece more so like a painting in the home. Without extra furniture such as a TV cabinet or bulky entertainment console, the Studio Stand provides consumers with the ability to easily place their TV anywhere in their home. Previously, each TV model had its own standard and dimensions for its stand. Today, Samsung has standardized its TV stand structures, making them compatible with 55-inch and 65-inch models including the entire QLED TV series - Q9, Q8 and Q7. This standardization of stand structure enables Samsung televisions to be more easily mounted and replaced as needed. No-gap wall mounting system Samsung is also offering a unique no-gap wall mounting system for people who are looking to mount their TVs to a wall. While this is a suitable solution, Samsung has plans to open the mounting solution for its QLED TVs to the TV industry to support the growth of the TV accessories market. Invisible Connection Apart from the mounts and stands, Samsung has also released its new Invisible Connection, which helps connect the TV to its peripheral devices with a thin, transparent optical cable that is 1.8-millimeters in diameter. A 5-meter option is included with the QLED TV purchase and a 15-meter version is sold separately. Using a single thread of transparent cable, this technology allows users to better manage messy and unsightly cables that typically surround the TV. Invisible Connection allows consumers to reclaim their space and elevate their home décor. The Frame Meanwhile, Samsung will also be launching the Frame globally soon. Basically, this accessory will provide three customizable frame options - Walnut, Oak and White. Consumers can purchase each frame separately, and match their TV to their living space as well as their taste. Pricing As for the price, Samsung Gravity stand will cost $699 (approx Rs. 45,095), Samsung Studio Stand is priced at $599 (approx Rs. 38,644), 15m invisible connection is priced at $299 (approx Rs. 19,289). For further details on the price and schemes of the accessories, you can visit Samsung's website.