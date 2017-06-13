Samsung is launching its ‘next generation innovation’ on June 14 in India: Press invites out

Samsung India has now started sending press invites for an event in Delhi on June 14.

However, the invite doesn't reveal much information but the company is teasing the launch of a 'next generation innovation.' While this may be good news for the fans, its is still unclear what Samsung will be actually launching. This 'next generation innovation' could be anything as of now.

Taking our best guess we are hoping that Samsung will announce the 2017 iterations of Samsung's Galaxy J handsets. While the smartphones Galaxy J3 (2017), Galaxy J5 (2017) and Galaxy J7 (2017) have already become official in Netherlands, it might be the time for India release. J series is very popular in India. But again the launch of these smartphones is only a speculation from our side.

As nothing is confirmed, we are waiting for the event to happen tomorrow and see for ourselves what the company is actually bringing for the consumers.

In another report, it has been said that Samsung could likely launch the Galaxy J5 (2017) and Galaxy J7 (2017) in the country at tomorrow's event. The third smartphone Galaxy J3 (2017) will be launched separately later.

Well if you are interested, here are some of the specs and features of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy J series smartphones.

Galaxy J3 (2017) And finally, Galaxy J3 (2017) comes with a 5-inch HD TFT display along with a 1.4GHz processor. The smartphone features 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. The cameras include a 13-megapixel rear and a 5-megapixel front camera. The handset runs on Android Nougat and is backed by a 2400mAh battery.

Galaxy J5 (2017) Talking about Galaxy J5 (2017), the smartphone features a 5.2-inch HD Super AMOLED display. It's powered by a 1.6Ghz processor with 2GB RAM and 16GB of storage. The handset is backed by a 3000mAh battery and this device also comes with Android Nougat. Like the Galaxy J7 (2017) this model also sports a 13-megapixel camera on the front as well as at the back.

Galaxy J7 (2017) Galaxy J7 (2017) comes with a 5.5-inch Full HD display. The smartphone is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core processor which is paired with 3GB of RAM. The smartphone offers 16GB of storage. The device sports 13-megapixel front and back cameras. Galaxy J7 (2017) runs Android 7.0 Nougat and is backed by a 3600mAh battery.