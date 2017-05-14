Samsung J3 2017 listed online for sale

The rumor mill has been quite active with Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017) since the past few days. Besides from appearing in benchmark listings, it has received FCC certification and Wi-Fi certification from the WFA as well. The FCC listing revealed that both single and dual SIM variants of the Galaxy J3 (2017) with model numbers Samsung SM-J330F and SM-J330DS have been certified.

While we knew that the launch of the smartphone was imminent, we didn't know that it would be listed online for sale this soon. The Samsung J3 (2017) has been listed on AT&T at the price of $179.99. We have no idea why Samsung made no announcements about the launch though. Now coming to the specifications, the Samsung J3 (2017) has been spotted on various sites, so we already knew about its details.

It arrives with Android 7.0 Nougat right out of the box. As earlier reports had suggested, the Samsung smartphone does come equipped with a Quad-core Exynos 7570 processor clocked at 1.4GHz. As far as the storage capacity is concerned, the device has 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of expandable native storage.

Display-wise the phone flaunts a 5-inch Super AMOLED display with the resolution of 1280×720 pixels. In terms of optics, The Samsung J3 (2017) features a 5MP main shooter at the back, as well as a 2MP front-facing camera. Additionally, there is a 2600mAh battery under its hood.

Well, truth to be told, the Samsung J3 (2017) fails to impress as an entry-level smartphone. Besides from the operating system, it hasn't got any significant upgrades over the previous year's model.

