Samsung to launch 5G capable products by next year

While many people were expecting the announcement of the Samsung Galaxy S8, what came around was the announcement of two brand new Samsung high-end tablets and the company's plans to introduce 5G technology and products by next year.

However, as we have already covered the tablets in detail which you can check below in the given link, Samsung, on the other hand, has stated that it is joining the 5G race. Further, it looks like the company has cemented its ambitions and during the press conference at MWC 2017, the company unveiled its commercial 5G network and products. On a similar note, he added, "Think of hundreds of connected devices in the home, millions of smart sensors in cities - we are convinced that 5G is the next revolution and it all starts with the network."

SEE ALSO: MWC 2017; Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 Tablet, Galaxy Book 2-in-1 Hybrid launched

The company further went on to reveal that it has already started testing the 5G products in various countries which include Korea, Japan, and U.S. Additionally, Samsung stated that the company will be testing the 5G network products in U.K. this year.

Apart from the 5G network trials, the company said that the network of products will include a 5G "radio base station" and a 5G home router that consumers will be able to install themselves. Samsung didn't offer much in the way of news around the device, except for the fact that the router will enable a top data rate of 1Gbps.

SEE ALSO: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch date announced at MWC 2017

Discussing the importance and benefits of 5G, Samsung's Chief Executive, Tim Baxter, said that its products will especially help remove "the pain of expensive and time-consuming fiber installations and instead network operators will be able to provide ultra fast internet to homes and offices quickly and easily". He further said that "5G will be massive" and will connect "everybody and everything."

Besides, with all the hints that the company has provided, we might also see some 5G enabled smartphones from Samsung in the future.