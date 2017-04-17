Samsung to launch Galaxy C9 Pro with 128GB storage

South Korean smartphone giant, Samsung, has recently announced a smartphone, namely, the Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro, which was first launched in China. The Galaxy C9 Pro is said to be the company's first phone to feature 6GB of RAM.

Now, the company is reportedly planning to launch a new Galaxy C9 Pro with 128GB internal storage sometime soon. This was initially spotted in TENAA, a telecommunication certification website in China. Here the device by model number SM-C9008 made its appearance with 128GB storage space. Later it is understood to be the same C9 Pro which was released a few months back.

Rest of the specifications remain the same as the original Galaxy C9 Pro. If you are unaware of the specs of the original device, let us see in detail one by one.

Sleek design Galaxy C9 Pro flaunts a 6-inch 1080p Super AMOLED full HD display of 1920x1080 resolution with a 2.5D curved glass on top of it. This upcoming device is also featured to have elegant and sleek design by providing the same screen size. Same features expected Already the storage has been highlighted here where it comes with massive storage space of 128GB. The previously launched device had a storage space of 64GB which has been doubled now. Whereas, other specs remain the same such as RAM capacity, battery power, and camera features. Also Read: Samsung introduces three new watchfaces for Gear S3 It comes 6GB of RAM and 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 octa-core processor. The device is featured to have a 16MP camera on both front and back. Like its storage, it is backed with a massive battery of 4,000mAh. Availability The price information is not revealed yet, but the upcoming model is expected to be of higher price because of massive storage option made available here. This new model is also expected to come in gold and black color variant like the original one.

If this news turns out to be true, then Galaxy C9 Pro will be the first phone by Samsung to have configurations of high-end flagship device at a lower price.

