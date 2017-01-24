Samsung to launch its first smartphone with Tizen 3.0 OS

Samsung not only offers Android OS smartphones but the company also sells few handsets with it's Tizen OS.

As such, the Samsung Z3 launched back in late 2016 was a Tizen device from the company. And there are also a couple of other smartphones running the Tizen operating system.

While this may be the case, Samsung seems to be planning on launching more of the Tizen OS smartphones in the future. In fact, the South-Korean smartphone manufacturer seems to have already started working on the project. According to latest reports, the company has just started the development of its first smartphone running Tizen 3.0 operating system.

SEE ALSO: HTC U Ultra sapphire variant will be up for pre-orders by mid-February

Notably, as per the report, a new smartphone dubbed as "Pride" with a model number SM-Z250F could be Samsung's first smartphone to run Tizen 3.0. So if the said device is made official, it could be launched in the same countries where the Z2 was announced. Interestingly, the smartphone could come with voice control feature with the brand new version of Tizen.

However, no other details have been presented. Do stay tuned with us for more updates.

Source

Click Here for New Smartphones Best Online Deals