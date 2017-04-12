Samsung to launch limited prototypes of its foldable smartphone this year

We know that Samsung has already secured the patent for foldable smartphones. We also know that Samsung has been developing and testing smartphones with a foldable display for some time now. Moreover, there have been many rumors regarding the foldable smartphone on the internet.

While these have all been rumors only, there is now a possibility that Samsung may out with such a smartphone in the near future. There is also a chance that Samsung may commercialize such a device in the market as well. Having said that, we have just come across a report that claims Samsung is ready to test its dual-screen foldable smartphone prototype soon.

The report further states that the company is going to develop several prototypes possibly a "preliminary version" of its upcoming foldable smartphone which will be dubbed as Galaxy X. A limited number of units should also be rolled out in the latter half of this year.

Korea-based website The Investor, citing unnamed sources also reports that Samsung has already ordered parts for about 2,000 to 3,000 prototype units of the dual-screen phone sometime in the first half of 2017. The prototypes are expected to feature two OLED displays, connected with a hinge in the middle and it should open up to 180 degrees.

However, the report from this publications also says that Samsung is ultimately looking to launch a smartphone with just one OLED screen that can be folded outward.

Well, it'll be interesting to see this smartphone from Samsung as it will the industry's first. For now, we just have to wait till the company actually makes the device official. What do you think about this new innovation from Samsung? Do let us know in the comments.

