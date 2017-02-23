Samsung launches Exynos 9 Series 8895 powerful octa-core processor

There were a lot of rumors going around on the web stating that Samsung was going to launch a new high-end mobile processor soon. Proving the rumors to be true, Samsung has just unveiled a new chipset in the Exynos 9 series.

Dubbed as Exynos 8895, the new chipset will be an octa-core processor and the company claims that the Exynos 9 Series 8895 is built on the 10nm (nanometer) FinFET process technology with improved 3D transistor structure.

As it is developed with such technology, the company says that the new chip will deliver up to 27 percent higher performance compared to chipsets built on 14nm technology.

Coming to the chip itself, Exynos 9 Series 8895 will feature four custom CPU cores, plus four Cortex-A53 cores. The maximum processing frequency is yet to be revealed though. The chip will also include a Mali-G71 GPU that will help in delivering unsurpassed multimedia experience as well as next level 3D graphic performance.

Besides, Samsung says that the chip will support displays with resolutions up to WQUXGA (3840 x 2400) or 4K UHD (4096 x 2160), as well as video recording and playback in 4K UHD at 120fps. Furthermore, Samsung has said that the chip will support cameras up to 28 MP, including front and rear cameras with dual sensors.

Interestingly, the Exynos 8895 also comes with a separate processing unit dedicated to enhanced security solutions- including both iris and fingerprint recognition. Samsung has further said that the chip will feature Vision Processing Unit (VPU) that can recognize and analyze items or movements for improved video tracking, panoramic image processing, and machine vision technology.

According to Ben Hur, Vice President of System LSI marketing at Samsung Electronics, the new processor is the first of its kind to incorporate the company's cutting-edge technologies including a 2nd generation custom CPU, gigabit LTE modem, and more. "With industry leading technologies like VPU, the Exynos 8895 will drive the innovation of next-generation smartphones, VR headsets, and automotive infotainment system," he said.

Samsung says that the Exynos 9 Series 8895 is already in mass production, and since this is the case we can expect that this new chipset could come with the upcoming Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones from Samsung.