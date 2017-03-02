Samsung makes Kim Jong-ho as President

South Korean tech giant Samsung, on Thursday, announced having created an office for global quality improvements. With this, the company aims at improving quality and ensuring they do not have incidents like Galaxy Note 7, which was a costly affair for the company both in terms of finances and credibility.

The company's Heavy Industries President, Kim Jong-ho will move to the Electronics wing and will be overseeing the efforts of improving quality and manufacturing. The company in a statement said "President Kim Jong-ho, a top manufacturing expert, will lead product quality and manufacturing improvement efforts for all of Samsung Electronics' set businesses,"

President Kim will be reporting directly to the CEO of Samsung Electronics Kwon Oh-hyun. Prior to his stint at Samsung Heavy Industries, Kim was with Samsung Electronics as a mobile business executive and looked into the manufacturing process.

With this move, the company aims at ensuring better quality in the mobile sector and especially ensuring the devices are put through stringent safety tests. In its attempts to ensure better quality and safety, the company will include more rigorous testing of the devices especially the battery and maintain stringent standards.

Samsung would want to avoid any incidents which they faced with Galaxy Note 7 and rebuild their image. The company would want to put the incidents with the Galaxy Note 7 behind them as soon as possible as they have the Galaxy S8 which is expected to be launched in April. As of now, these are the latest updates we have received, we will keep you posted with the latest as and when we get it.

