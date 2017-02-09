Samsung may showcase its first foldable phone at MWC on February 26

We at GizBot earlier reported about Samsung's plan for the upcoming Mobile World Congress. To recall, the South Korean tech giant have plans to showcase a one-minute video of the upcoming flagship - Galaxy S8.

Not only that, Samsung is also prepping up to announce its most talked about foldable smartphone on February 26 at the Samsung Press Conference. However, the rumors are such that the foldable Samsung smartphone will be available only in a few selective markets.

Alongside these plans, the South Korean smartphone vendor is supposedly gearing up to unveil Samsung Galaxy Tab S3. Ahead of the launch, there has been a bundle of speculations making rounds on the internet.

So, if the rumors are to be believed, the upcoming Samsung tablet will sport a 9.6-inch 2048 x 1536 display, a Snapdragon 820 processor, and 4GB of RAM.

Driving attention back to Samsung's plan on a foldable smartphone, the announce may happen behind the doors and will be like a feedback session for the time being. This being said, the foldable display device will not make any public appearance for now.

However, if the foldable smartphone receives a good feedback, chances are such that smartphone manufacturer may officially announce the smartphone very soon.

Well, as of now these details should be taken with a pinch of salt, and Samsung hasn't confirmed any of it.