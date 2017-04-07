Samsung may launch Galaxy C7 Pro in India today

Samsung India is launching a new product today in New Delhi, for which it was sending invites earlier this week. Though Samsung has not spilled the beans regarding what will be unveiled, most likely the company is going to launch the Galaxy C7 Pro or the Galaxy C5 Pro smartphone in the country.

The tagline used in the event invite is "Lean Is the New Mean". While not much can be predicted from this indication, the two Galaxy C-series smartphones are only 7mm thick. The Korean electronics giant launched the Galaxy C7 Pro and the Galaxy C5 Pro in China in January and March respectively. So most probably the Galaxy C7 Pro will be launched today.

The dual-SIM Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro is equipped with a non-removable 3300mAh battery which is enough to last a day of heavy usage. It is powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM.

Storage-wise the smartphone comes with a default storage of 64GB, which can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card in a hybrid dual-SIM configuration. The device sports a 5.7-inch 1080p Super AMOLED display with the resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels.

On the software front, Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro runs on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow.

In terms of optics, the handset features a 16-megapixel rear shooter, as well as a 16-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls. In addition to this, the cameras can record full-HD videos at 30 frames per second.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-SIM support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, Samsung Pay and USB Type-C port. Available in three color variants: Maple Leaf Gold, Rose Pink and Arctic Blue, the smartphone is priced at CNY 2,899 (Around Rs. 27,100) in China.