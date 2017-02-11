Samsung may skip Galaxy S8, instead announce Galaxy S8 Plus

Did Samsung just confirm the name of its next launch? And to our surprise, it's not the most awaited Galaxy S8.

Looks like Samsung may not unveil Galaxy S8, instead announce Galaxy S8 Plus. A recently leaked logo showing "Samsung Galaxy S+" is why we feel that the South Korean giant might skip the rumored Galaxy S8.

Evan Blass, a mobile reporter in his twitter handle, posted the picture of the Galaxy S8 Plus' logo, however, there's still a doubt about its accuracy as Samsung is yet to issue an official statement on the same.

There are also chances that Samsung might announce the Galaxy S8 Plus, alongside Galaxy S8. Well, for now, there is no further information on the rumored Galaxy S Plus.

However, if both the phones are the same, the rumored specs remains as it is for now. Yet again, no confirmation by the South Korean tech giant for now.

In case you were interested... pic.twitter.com/bpcOFZmOC3 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 10, 2017

To recall, the upcoming Samsung flagship will not have the 4GB RAM variant, instead, will offer the 6GB variant straight-away with two storage variants. One being the 64GB built-in storage, while the other device will sport 128GB memory unit.

Revealing the tentative price of both the versions, the 64GB variant can be priced at CNY 6,088, which is roughly around Rs. 59,546. Wherein the 128GB version will be available at CNY 6,488, which when calculated comes around Rs. 63,458.

Further talking about the specs, Galaxy S8 will retain the same battery capacity as that of the already launched Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge. For further details on Samsung's flagship device stay tuned to GizBot.