Samsung might be working on a new edition of Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung might be prepping up a surprise for the homegrown market. A new listing on WiFi Alliance hints that the tech giant might be working on a new smartphone for the Korean market that might also be rolled out for the global audience.

The listing was first spotted by Theandroidsoul.com, and shows a Samsung device with the model number- SM-G888N0 that has received the Wi-Fi certification dated April 14, 2017.

The listing shows that the device in discussion runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow and will work on 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz frequency bands. Besides, there's no other information of the new device, however we might get to see something official from the smartphone maker in the coming month.

As noted, Samsung follows a trend of introducing multiple variants of its flagship device, which in this case is the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S8.

The listed handset can be a new edition, may be the 'Sport' edition of the Galaxy S8, which might simply goes by the name Samsung Galaxy S8 Active. These are just speculations until we did not get an official update from the smartphone maker.

SEE ALSO: Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus India release pegged for April 19: New features to experience

The Galaxy S8 pre-registrations debuted in India recently and the flagship smartphone is expected to launch in India on April 19, 2017. The Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus feature something called Infinity Display, the Galaxy S8 flaunts a 5.8-inch screen whereas the S8 Plus features a large 6.2-inch screen.

Besides, the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are the first smartphones to be unveiled with Bluetooth 5, the next-generation Bluetooth standard.

Image Source: The Android Soul