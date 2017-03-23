Samsung might offer 3-month return policy for Galaxy S8

Samsung Galaxy S8, which is about to launch next week in New York, tapped internet worldwide with quite a lot of gossips. Now, few sources have come up with another interesting rumor which by all odds will draw the attention of eager buyers.

According to Investor reports, the company is thinking of huge marketing tactics for the upcoming devices, which may include refund period of three months. Yes, you heard it right. Samsung is preparing to offer this unconditional return period for its Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. That is, you can return this device within 3 months of purchase by stating any necessary reasons.

Most of the companies offer shorter return periods depending on their marketing strategy. But Samsung offering the longer time with unconditional refund policy can be considered as a generous move by them.

Few reports say, the company is offering this plan to regain the confidence of users in the Galaxy S8's quality which they lost after Note 7 disaster. Other reasons include its first artificial intelligence assistant Bixby which will come with limited functionality and support during the first few weeks of GS8 release. That is, it helps the company to decide whether to keep this Bixby feature or not based on user's review.

This deal looks so good but at the same time, it will be a complicated task for the company to handle it without hurting users expectations. So, let us wait until next Wednesday to verify whether these reports are true and if Samsung is really going to take up this complex marketing strategy for its new device.