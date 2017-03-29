Samsung to offer free gifts with Galaxy S8 in some countries

Samsung fans have a lot to be excited about as the company will officially announce its new flagships, the Galaxy S8 and S8+, on March 29. Furthermore, the smartphones are expected to go on pre-order right after the launch. However, the information is yet to be confirmed.

On the other hand, thanks to numerous leaks we already know how the device will look, what features it will bring and more significantly how much they will cost. While Samsung has been bad at keeping secrets and as there is pretty much less excitement about the upcoming devices, there is some interesting news for the Samsung fans.

According to phonearena, Samsung has partnered with some carriers and retailers to offer some enticing deals on its flagships. Notably, retailers will now reportedly offer customers a free wireless Samsung speaker worth £99.99 (approx Rs. 8028) with the purchase of Galaxy S8 or S8+.

Apparently, the deal will be available in the UK. Similar offers may be also introduced in other European countries. Besides, we are also assuming that there might be other free items that authorized resellers and carriers could offer to consumers who pre-order Samsung's flagships.

In any case, Samsung's Unpacked event is happening in less than 24 hours. Do stay tuned with GIZBOT for further updates.