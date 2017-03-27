Samsung patents a dual camera system with thinner lens

Samsung which was known for providing better quality camera from a long time, has few patents for dual camera technology as well. But it's a known fact that it may take a while to apply this technology on Galaxy handsets.

Now, one more patent application filed by the company can be found online. The patent speaks about the future plan of a South Korean giant to develop its own dual camera sensor. This patent is found with title "Camera module-including multi-lens and electronic device having the same" which itself proves about their future plan regarding the dual camera system.

According to their plan, this sensor will not only be thin but also works better in low light conditions. The patent also clearly mentions some other features of this system such as the ability to capture 3D photographs and about incorporating the dimensions and distances in them.

Just based on the information gathered online, one can't simply be sure about the company's idea on the upcoming devices featuring dual camera sensor in it. There were so many rumors flowing around the internet regarding their Galaxy 8 smartphones.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S8 accessories leaked with pricing details

Some rumors claimed that this phone would feature a dual camera in it, but leaks made it clear to everyone that Samsung is not going to present this structure in its Galaxy S8. But people are still expecting this new system to be present in their another device Galaxy Note 8.

Now it is very early to comment on this, though. Let us wait and see what Samsung has got to offer in their next flagship phones and also when they are going to introduce this dual camera system in them.

Source