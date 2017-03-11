Samsung Pay could soon come to non-premium Galaxy smartphones

Samsung recently launched a platform called Samsung Pay which allows the user to pay for goods and services by waving their premium Samsung device near a cash register instead of swiping a credit card.

By simply installing the Samsung Pay Android app on a compatible phone and registering the desired cards and accounts, it will directly draw the amount from those chosen sources while making a payment. But this concept works only on their premium phones like the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy s7 Edge, though it has also come to the Galaxy A line and Samsung Gear S watches.

According to Mashable report, Samsung is finding ways to bring this mobile payment platform to non-premium Galaxy smartphones, including the Galaxy J series in India. That is, the company is quietly adding this technology to the cheaper phones as well.

Currently, this feature relies mainly on fingerprint recognition for the purpose of authentication. Since most lower budget smartphones do not support this technology, users may have to enter a PIN while paying for any product.

Samsung has considered India to determine whether this new change in platform supports in low-end handsets. Counterpoint analyst Tarun Pathak told Mashable that out of the 85 million Samsung smartphones in India, 25 million are the cheaper Galaxy J devices. It is also believed that it will help the Indian Governments recent move towards demonetization by assisting the user to follow online payment.

This new change will be a success because most of the latest entry-level and mid-range Samsung smartphones are said to support this Samsung Pay platform.