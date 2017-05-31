Samsung plans to make chips built on 4nm process in future

Samsung's flagship phones the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus comes equipped with Snapdragon 835 processor, which is the best chipset available at this moment.

The chipset from Qualcomm is built on 10nm node design. As we know from Moore's Law, The smaller the process size, the more powerful and energy efficient these chips become as more transistors can be placed on them. Now, Samsung has announced a road-map, which shows how the current 10nm process can be reduced down to 4nm. Moreover, the Korean electronics giant has already making plans to execute this.

Based on the presentation made at the Samsung Foundry Forum, the company currently seems to be focusing on making 8nm chips with the use of its Low Power Plus process.

For the 7nm chips, Samsung will utilize Extreme Ultra Violet Lithography for etching the circuit design onto a silicon wafer.

While for the 6nm Low Power Plus process, a new Smart Scaling solution will be used, which will allow for ultra-low power benefits.

Coming next would be the 5nm Low Power Plus process. Then Samsung would move on to its target, which is the 4nm Low Power Plus process. The company would get rid of its FinFET architecture and adopt a new architecture called Multi Bridge Channel FET, which is meant for next generation devices.

Well, it goes without saying that this entire process will take a lot of time, so we don't expect Samsung to reach the 4nm target in near future. However, when it happens the smartphones will become much faster despite consuming less energy.

