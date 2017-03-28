Samsung confirms its plans to sell refurbished Galaxy Note 7

Earlier this year, there were claims that Samsung might sell the refurbished units of Galaxy Note 7 in India. However, the company rubbished these claims saying that it has no such plans for the country.

Now Samsung has announced that it plans to sell the refurbished Galaxy Note 7 smartphone those were recalled from the global markets due to the exploding batteries. The company scrapped the Note 7 in October last year following a global recall around two months after its launch as some phones exploded due to faulty batteries. The probe found issues related to the manufacturing process of the batteries used in the Note 7.

Analysis from the company as well as independent researchers found that there were no issues in the Galaxy Note 7 except for the batteries. Eventually, it is believed that the South Korean tech giant will be able to recoup a part of its losses with the refurbished Note 7 units.

Samsung has confirmed that the refurbished units will be sold outside the U.S. The remaining units will be recycled and some components will be reused. The decision of selling either refurbished or rental phones depends on consultations with the carriers and regulatory authorities and the local demand as well.

The company has announced that it will release dates and availability of the refurbished Galaxy Note 7 soon. It also plans to recover some reusable components like camera modules and chips to and extract metals such as gold, copper, nickel, and silver.

Notably, Samsung has been facing constant pressure from environment rights group and others to handle the recalled Galaxy Note 7 units in an eco-friendly way.