Samsung regains its position beats Apple, Huawei: IDC

According to a new study by IDC, despite a flat first quarter (0% year-over-year growth), Samsung has once again regained control as the leader in the worldwide smartphone market.

The study says that the J-Series and A-Series drove significant volumes in both emerging and developed markets thanks to flagship-like design at more affordable price points." Adding that a refreshed A7, A5, and A3 earlier this quarter, along with a recently updated J-Series, and new flagship S8/S8+ should give Samsung a well-balanced portfolio across all regions in the second quarter and an early positive response to the recently launched S8 and S8+ looks promising as it may have finally put Samsung's Note 7 fiasco to bed. "

IDC reports that worldwide smartphone shipments grew 4.3 percent in 1Q17, which was slightly higher than IDC's previous forecast of 3.6 percent growth.

SEE ALSO : Vodafone launches new app for road safety

"The first quarter smartphone results further prove that the smartphone industry is not dead and that growth still exists," said Ryan Reith, program vice president with IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Device Trackers.

Meanwhile, Cupertino based tech giant Apple remained essentially flat with shipments reaching 51.6 million units in the first quarter, up slightly from the 51.2 million shipped last year. The strong holiday fourth quarter carried into the month of January as the larger iPhone 7 Plus returned to stock across most channels in numerous region but Huawei sales jumped 22 percent and Chinese makers Oppo and Vivo, the number four and five vendors, respectively, also boosted their sales.

Reith says,"there is no question that 2016 was a pivotal year for the industry as growth dipped to low single digits for the first time. However, we believe the industry will show some rebound in 2017, and the strong first quarter results certainly support this argument. In addition to what shipped in 1Q17, big flagship announcements from Huawei with the P10 devices and Samsung with the Galaxy S8 devices show that innovation is still possible. And despite any formal announcements from Apple it is safe to say the industry is highly anticipating what comes from this year's iPhone announcements."

"Although we have seen an abundance of premium redesigned flagships that just entered the market, moving forward, we still expect most of the growth to come from more affordable models in a variety of market," said Anthony Scarsella, research manager with IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker.

However, the data is preliminary estimates.