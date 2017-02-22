Samsung releases February security update for three Galaxy J series smartphones

Good news for Samsung Galaxy J series users. Samsung is rolling out a new security software update to three of its J-series devices. The devices that will be getting the update are the Galaxy J1 2016, Galaxy J3 2016 and Galaxy J1 Ace Neo.

The update brings the latest February Android security patch, and if you have the above-mentioned phones then you should get the update.

The update comes with a build number J120FNXXU1AQB1 for the Galaxy J1 2016 model J320MUBU0AQB1 for Galaxy J3 2016 model and J111MUBU0AQB2 for the Galaxy J1 Ace Neo.

The security patch update to these J series smartphones is being rolled out as an OTA file and therefore should reach your devices anytime soon now. If you haven't received the update yet, you can always check for it manually by heading to Settings » About device » System Updates.

However, an important thing to remember, you should ensure that your phone is over 50 percent charged and connected to a Wi-Fi network before you start the download.

