Samsung releases May security patch for several Galaxy devices in India

While security is a very important feature in any smartphone it is best that users keep their devices updated with the latest security patch.

So in order to help users stay secure, Samsung has now started rolling out the latest security patch for the Galaxy C7 Pro in India. The new update will bring the security level to May. Likewise, Samsung's newest flagships and also its older handsets like the Galaxy S6 and S6 edge will be getting the latest security patch as well.

Talking about the security patch, Samsung has announced that it is a maintenance release for major flagship models as part of monthly Security Maintenance Release (SMR) process. This SMR package includes patches from Google and Samsung. Further in Samsung's Security Blog, the company states that the upgrade addresses a total of 54 Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) in the Android OS and an additional 11 patches designed specifically for Galaxy smartphones.

Coming back to the update, it is rolling out as an OTA update and is 184 MB in size. The update will also bring improvements in performance, device stability, bug fixes and some new and enhanced features. However, there are no details provided as to what features come with the update.

If you have the above-mentioned smartphones then you should receive a notification for the update. In case you have not received the notification then you can always check for the update manually by going to the Settings section in your smartphone.

Update: Samsung has also started to roll out May 2017 Android security patch to the unlocked variant of the Galaxy S7 (SM-G930F) as well. According to SamMobile, the rollout has started in Netherlands. Besides, the delivery time of security patches usually varies depending on the regions and models. But the rollout should quickly expand to other markets soon and it should also reach Galaxy S7 edge variant in the coming days.

Well, if you have received the update do let us know in the comments what are the changes you have noticed.