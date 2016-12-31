Samsung Releases Official Android Nougat Manuals For Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge

Well, Samsung has confirmed that the beta program for Nougat on its latest flagship smartphones the Galaxy S7/S7 Edge is officially over. All the participants of the beta program were notified about the same via a notice issued by the company.

Interestingly, the beta notice also indicates that Samsung will try its best to push out the final update in January.

In addition, now that Samsung has stopped the beta program, the company has also updated the support documentation for both models to reflect the OS change and it has been spreading across Samsung regional servers and websites already. Essentially, what we can ultimately deduce from all that has been happening is that the company is set to launch the official version of Android Nougat.

On the contrary, as per the lengthy documentation PDFs, they describe an extra information on the upcoming software experience lined up for the S7 devices. Some information and images typically showcase aspects of the UI refresh.

A few other screen shots of the camera UI show a more polished appearance and control scheme. As GSMArena notes, the camera can now lock focus on one spot of the viewfinder and then get the expose settings from a different one.

Other features include the adoption of the actionable style lock screen notifications that was present on the recalled Galaxy Note 7. Furthermore, the Smart Manager title might be changed to Device Maintenance, but the functionality will remain the same.

In addition, there might be other added features that you might be able to find out if you go through the long manual. Links will be given below.

Source1 / Source 2

