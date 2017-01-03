Samsung To Reveal Galaxy Note 7 Explosion Result

After the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, the Korean tech giant has been in the shadows and till date, no information has been shared as to what exactly happened with the smartphone. Although Samsung had promised to get to the bottom of the problem the company refrained from giving out any official explanation as to why their flagship phone caught on fire.

However, with new reports that are now flying in on the internet, it looks like Samsung has finally concluded its investigation on the Galaxy Note 7. More importantly, Reuters notes that the company has identified the issue that caused the Note 7 devices to explode and that it could announce the results of the investigation within this month.

And another report from Korea Herald also suggests that while Samsung has completed its internal investigation it has sent the reports to the American safety organization UL and the Korea Testing Laboratory which has been conducting its own investigation regarding the exploding Samsung device.

Nonetheless, with things finally falling in place, Samsung can let out a sigh of relief. This will help the company in avoiding serious mistakes while developing future devices.

On the other hand, the South Korean Government has also stated that going forward it will strengthen its safety measures to prevent such problems for happening.

