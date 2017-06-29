Samsung reveals dual camera tech likely to be integrated into Galaxy Note 8 at 2017 MCW Shanghai

Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2017 is turning out to be an interesting event as many smartphone brands are showcasing unique innovations in technology as well as products. Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo along with Qualcomm has already showcased the new under-display fingerprint scanner technology beating Samsung and Apple in the race.

However, Samsung doesn't seem to be bothered much as the company is likely going in some other direction. So what is it that the company is focusing on? Well, the South Korean giant has just announced a range of four new camera sensor designs at MWCS 2017. And if you are a Samsung fan and waiting impatiently for the arrival of the Galaxy Note 8 then the one sensor might interest you.

Samsung introduced its image sensor brand 'ISOCELL' which will include several sensors and the company says that it will be the optimum solution for today's devices that require ultra-slim designs with high-quality cameras.

"Samsung ISOCELL is a brand that represents the essence of our leading pixel technologies. We expect the ISOCELL brand to help consumers easily acknowledge and confide in camera performance as well as overall quality of the device," said Ben Hur, Vice President of System LSI marketing at Samsung Electronics. "With our advanced image sensor technologies, Samsung will continue to bring innovation to cameras used in smartphones and other applications."

Under Samsung's ISOCELL brand Samsung has also introduced four technological sub-brands-Bright, Fast, Slim and Dual-that respond to specific market demands. The first one ISOCELL Bright sensor delivers bright and sharp images with high color fidelity and reduced noise in low-light environments. ISOCELL Fast sensors provide fast autofocus onto still or moving objects even when dark.

Further ISOCELL Slim sensors adopt the smallest pixel sizes available in the market at 0.9-1.0um, yet produce high-quality images for the slimmest devices. And lastly, ISOCELL Dual sensors can be mixed and matched in various combinations on consumer devices to bring about features demanded in the latest dual camera trend.

Interestingly, ISOCELL Dual brand which Samsung has introduced could be the dual camera system that will be integrated into the upcoming Galaxy Note 8. While there is no official word but from the number of rumors and renders that we have seen so far there is a high possibility that Galaxy Note 8 could feature such technology.

In any case, now that Samsung has announced such camera technology and that too just ahead of the launch of Galaxy Note 8 it looks like the camera is going to be very exciting.

Besides at MWC Shanghai, Samsung also featured advanced logic solutions, including the Exynos 9 series with 10-nanometer FinFET process technology, for a wide range of platforms such as mobile, Virtual Reality (VR) and wearable devices.