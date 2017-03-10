Samsung rolling out Android 7.0 Nougat update to Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge

It seems that the wait for Android 7.0 Nougat update for Samsung Galaxy S6 users has finally come to an end. As per reports by Sammobile, the update has been rolled out by Vodafone in the United Kingdom.

The Firmware version for the latest update is G925FXXU5EQBG, which is being shared by users. Besides, the reports also mention that the update is being released for both the Galaxy S6 and the Galaxy S6 edge in Switzerland, Germany and Italy. This suggests that Samsung is rolling out the software update in phases and it will be available to rest of the world in the coming weeks.

It was recently reported that Samsung has delayed the mobile OS update to review its quality. Seeing the reports from European countries, we can say that the Korean giant might have resolved the compatibility issues for its handsets to run the latest Google OS.

The latest Nougat update will add a number of new features to Samsung Galaxy devices. Users will now be able to see a new quick panel and notifications, new performance mode, multi-window support, Samsung Pass, Samsung Cloud, etc. If you own a Samsung Galaxy S6 or S6 Edge, head to settings-About phone section to check for the latest update.

Besides, if you have recently updated your Android phone to Android 7.0 Nougat and are facing some issues with apps, Bluetooth/wireless connectivity, etc. then click on this link. We have compiled a list of easy trips and tricks that you can follow to resolve the common issues on smartphones running Android 7.0 Nougat.

