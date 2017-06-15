Samsung rolls out a new update for Galaxy S8+

South Korean smartphone giant Samsung has rolled out a new update for its 2017 flagship smartphone Galaxy S8+. The update which is sized at 455 MB introduces changes to the smartphone's camera and navigation bar.

The update will move icons to the left side of the navigation bar so that the display screen is more so visible without being blocked. The camera update improves the quality of panorama pictures clicked using the smartphone.

Apart from the navigation bar and camera update Galaxy S8+ also gets security updates for the month of June. The update has been pushed to smartphones in Europe and India initially. Other parts of the world are expected to get the update soon.

The OTA update has been rolled out however it may take some time to hit smartphones if not already. Being patient is what is advised to Galaxy S8+ users.

Samsung Galaxy S8+ is the Galaxy S8's variant with a larger screen size measuring at 6.2 inches. The flagship for Samsung in 2017 has gained immense popularity. Iris scanner, 360 degree camera support and AMOLED display are few of the several features that any other smartphone fails to offer.

Samasung had disclosed that the Galaxy S8 had recorded a sale of 5 million units in just a few weeks after launch. By the end of June Samsung hopes to reach a figure of 20 million units.

It was a bold move from Samsung to release its flagship with iPhone 8 release right around the corner. The boldness seems to have paid off well enough.