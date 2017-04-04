Samsung rolls out an update for its Galaxy C9 Pro

Samsung is rolling out a new firmware OTA update, with the build number C900FDDU1AQC32, for its Galaxy C9 Pro devices. The latest update will include the security patch for the month of March and while the update is a minor one it is much recommended.

The update will provide users with the latest Android security patch for their device, it will also fix a few bugs and optimize device performance. The company released the Galaxy C9 Pro last year in China, followed by its Hong Kong launch, this year. In other markets, the device is known as Galaxy C9 and was released following its Hong Kong launch. The device was released in most markets this year and two days back in Vietnam.

SEE ALSO: Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ were likely to come with dual-camera setup but it didn't

On the other hand, the company may take a while to finish the roll out of the March security patch update to all its Galaxy C9 Pro units. As it is with most OTA updates it may take a while for the update to show up on your device. However, you can still go ahead and check it manually on your smartphone and get the update.

SEE ALSO: Samsung Bixby to give tough competition to Siri and others

Users who wish to go ahead and get the update manually will need to head to Settings > About device > System updates. As it is with any new update, there are some things to keep in mind. So before going ahead with the update, it is better to backup all the data on the device, such as music, photos, videos, etc.

Also, ensure the Play store apps are up to date and the device is charged with at least 50 percent battery before starting with the update. It is advisable to use a WiFi connection for the updates as it would be more stable and faster when compared to mobile data

Source