Samsung's A3 (2016) and A5 (2016) smartphones to get Android Nougat update soon

Samsung launched the Galaxy A3 (2016) and A5 (2016) last year with Android 5.1 Lollipop operating system. And till now, the devices have not got updated to the latest Andriod Nougat. However, now, it looks like the OS is going to change. So if you are an owner of these devices, then there is some good news for you.

Reportedly, the two Samsung smartphones have been spotted on the GFXBench benchmarking website with the new Android Nougat operating system.

With this disclosure, you can assume that Samsung is testing the latest software and the company may also be on the verge of releasing the update for the devices soon. You can finally be excited and if the updates are released you can expect a lot of new features that will enhance your smartphone experience.

Considering the specs of the devices that had been released earlier, they are all the same. The only difference is that it now shows Android 7.0 Nougat in the Operating System section.

Going by the GFX listing, Samsung Galaxy A3 (2016) comes with a 4.7-inch HD display with 1280x720 pixel resolution and five finger gesture support. Besides, the smartphone has a 1.5 GHz quad-core Samsung Exynos 7580 processor, 1.5GB RAM, 16 GB of internal storage out of which 10GB is reserved for the users, Mali-T720 GPU and Android 7.0 Nougat operating system. However, no information about the battery or expandable memory is present in the listing.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016) has a 5.2-inch full HD (1920x1080 pixels) display and a similar five finger gesture support. The smartphone has a 1.6 GHz octa-core Samsung Exynos processor, 3GB RAM, 16 GB of internal storage out of which 11GB is reserved for the users, Mali-T720 GPU and Android 7.0 Nougat operating system.

As for the camera and connectivity options, both the Samsung Galaxy A3 (2016) and the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016) sport a 13-megapixel autofocus rear camera and a 5-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and connectivity features like Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and WiFi are present. As per the listing, the devices also have an accelerometer, digital compass, light and proximity sensors.

