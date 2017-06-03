Samsung's 'Always On Display' can be updated from Google Play Store now

Samsung first introduced the 'Always On Display' feature in its lasts year's flagships Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge. This feature enables you to see your notifications, as well as the date, time and battery percentage. It goes without saying that the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus also come with AOD.

Now, Samsung has moved its AOD into the Google Play Store. It means, the company will be able to send out new updates for its AOD more easily. It won't have to push out an over-the-air (OTA) update to the Samsung devices that carry the feature. So the Samsung Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge, Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus owners should see an update for the AOD in the Play Store from now on.

Well, this update doesn't do much besides moving it to the Google Play Store for future updates. However, all the functionality for Always on Display remains the same. Users will be able to change the way the clock looks, add widgets etc.

It is worth pointing out, Samsung has mentioned in the changelog that users can use the case cover even with Always on Display. The size of the clock has been also increased in certain modes.

Unfortunately, it has got many 1-star ratings probably because some users don't know why it is visible in the Play Store. However, its average rating is about 4.7-stars, which is quite impressive.

If own a Samsung device with the AOD feature, you can install the Always On Display by going to the Google Play Store.