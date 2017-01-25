Samsung's C-series Galaxy C5 Pro smartphone spotted on Geekbench

Earlier we had reported that Samsung's Galaxy C5 Pro was spotted on GFXBench indicating that the launch of these smartphones was imminent. We had also reported that the smartphone had cleared TENAA and the FCC, and had also received Wi-Fi certification from the WiFi Alliance (WFA).

However, now the smartphone has again appeared on Geekbench benchmarking website. And the sighting basically means that we are going to see some more information about the device.

As such, the listing reveals that the device is powered by Snapdragon 625 SoC with octa-core 2.21GHz processor.

The listing further shows that the device includes a 4GB RAM and Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. Interestingly, all the features given above are all in line with what GFXBench had revealed. According to the revealed specifications from the GFXBench listing, the phone will also include full HD display resolution with a screen size of 5.2-inch or 5.5-inch, 64GB storage, and 16MP/16MP camera combo.

